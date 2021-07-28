Graphene Market 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Graphene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global graphene market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 30% during 2021-2026.

Graphene refers to a monolayer of carbon atoms, which are tightly bound in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. It exhibits high thermal and electrical conductivity, permeability, electron mobility and mechanical strength. As a result, it acts as a building block for other graphitic materials and is widely utilized in the energy, defense, medical, electronics and aerospace industries across the globe. Some of the commonly available forms of graphene are graphene films, sheets, nanoribbons, nanoplatelets and graphene oxide.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Graphene nanoplates are employed in the electronics industry for enhancing the physical properties of polymer materials, such as thermoplastics, thermoset composites, natural and synthetic rubber, paints, coatings and elastomers. Additionally, graphene films find extensive application in the manufacturing of protective coatings, which are further used in batteries, smartphones and flexible electronic devices. Apart from this, the escalating demand for lightweight and renewable materials around the world is also strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the thermal and electrical conductivity properties of graphene. This is projected to bolster the graphene market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

Graphene Oxide (GO)

Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Batteries

Supercapacitors

Transparent Electrodes

Integrated Circuits

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Electronics and Telecommunication

Bio-medical and Healthcare

Energy

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

ACS Material LLC

Angstron Materials Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Grafoid Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

Graphene NanoChem PLC

Graphenea S.A.

Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

Vorbeck Materials Corp.

XG Sciences Inc.

