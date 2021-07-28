Food Preservatives Market Report 2021-26: Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Food Preservatives Market Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global food preservatives market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the next five years.

Food preservatives refer to chemical substances added into beverages and processed food to prevent harmful microorganisms from growing and deterioration, contamination, and spoilage of ingredients. Vinegar, sugar, salt, nitrites, citric acid, calcium propionate, etc., are some of the commonly used preservatives. They aid to decrease wastage, assure safety, enhance supply, and extend the shelf-life of the food.

The high preferences for hygienically packaged food products with growing concern towards maintaining health and hygiene standards is primarily driving the product demand globally in processed food items such as bread, snacks, cheese, yogurt, sauces, deli meats, etc. Furthermore, inflating consumer per capita income levels coupled with hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles have led to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items. Moreover, the rising popularity of organic preservatives and clean label ingredients among health-conscious consumers is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emergence of natural, soluble, and non-toxic product variants that assist in retaining the natural color, nutritional value, freshness, and texture of the food item, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Food Preservatives Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Albemarle Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, Corbion N.V., Dupont De Nemours Inc., Galactic S.A., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V. and Tate & Lyle PLC.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Natural Edible Oil Rosemary Extracts Natamycin Vinegar Others

Synthetic Propionates Sorbates Benzoates Others



Breakup by Function:

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Oxidant

Others

Breakup by Application:

Meat and Poultry

Bakery

Dairy

Beverages

Snacks

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

