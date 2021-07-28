Oat Milk Market Report 2021-26 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Oat Milk Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global oat milk market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global oat milk market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the next five years.

Oat milk is a plant-based, lactose-free, vegan-friendly milk substitute made from oats. Its production process includes soaking, blending, and straining oats. This milk can be taken in its raw form and as a natural sweetener with added flavorings, such as dates, vanilla, and cinnamon. It is rich in vitamin B, folate, manganese, zinc, magnesium, thiamine, phosphorus and copper. The consumption of oat milk improves bone health and lowers blood cholesterol.

The growing inclination towards the consumption of oat milk as an ideal dairy milk substitute is primarily driving the demand for oat milk across the globe. Other than the similar taste, oat milk is gaining traction due to its health profile and sustainability features. Moreover, several key manufacturers are adopting innovative ways to extract oat milk to gain unique selling points and differentiate their products in local markets. At present, numerous market players are collecting high-quality raw materials directly from farmers to make the final product cost-effective, which is providing a positive outlook to the market. Various other factors, including the rising number of lactose-intolerant individuals and the availability of oat milk in convenient packaging solutions, are expected to further propel the market growth in the coming years.

Oat Milk Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Califia Farms LLC, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc, Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Happy Planet Foods Inc., Oatly AB (Cereal Base Ceba AB), Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC (Campbell Soup Company), Planet Oat Oatmilk (HP Hood LLC.), RISE Brewing Co., The Hain Celestial Group Inc. and Thrive Market Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging Type and Region.

Breakup by Source:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Product:

Plain

Flavored

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Cartons

Bottles

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverages

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

