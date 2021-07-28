Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global durable medical equipment market reached a value of US$ 183.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Durable medical equipment (DME) comprises walkers, canes, wheelchairs, crutches, ventilators, oxygen monitors, and nebulizers. It is prescribed by physicians for treating an illness or injury, preventing a condition from worsening, and improving the quality of life of patients. At present, DME is gaining immense popularity across the globe as it is extensively utilized in long-term care after surgery.

Market Trends:

Due to the growing geriatric population, the number of elderly care centers is increasing around the world. This, along with the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders, cancer, neurological conditions, ophthalmic ailments, and gynecological complications, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, leading market players are introducing technologically advanced product variants that are portable and ensure patient comfort. They are also integrating medical equipment with artificial intelligence (AI), which is expected to create a favorable market outlook in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ArjoHuntleigh

Becton

Dickinson and Company?

General Electric Company

GF Health Products Inc.

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medical Device Depot Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Omron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Stryker Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walker and Rollators Cranes and Crutches Door Openers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture Commodes and Toilets Mattress and Bedding Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Sugar Monitors Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Suction Pumps Traction Equipment Others



Breakup by End Use:

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

