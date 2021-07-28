Europe Organic and Natural Pet Food Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Organic and Natural Pet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, Europe organic and natural pet food market is currently witnessing strong growth. the market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Organic and natural pet food refers to specialty food prepared for the consumption of pets. It consists of numerous whole ingredients, such as meats, fruits, vegetables, etc., to fulfill the nutritional requirements of pets. Organic and natural pet food is exempted from synthetic materials, like preservatives, fertilizers, artificial colors, antibiotics, etc. As a result, these food products help in boosting immunity, promoting digestive health, minimizing skin allergies, enhancing metabolism, and improving the life expectancy of the pet.

Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of premium-quality pet food in multigrain, gluten-free, and protein-based variants is primarily driving the Europe market for organic and natural pet food. Moreover, several key manufacturers are increasingly employing advanced procedures to minimize the loss of essential nutrients while manufacturing organic and natural pet food, which is providing a positive outlook to the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of pet humanization, coupled with the rising concerns of pet owners towards the negative health impact of chemical-based food on their pets, is also escalating the product demand. Besides this, the increasing pet adoption rates and inflating disposable incomes of the consumers are expected to further strengthen the demand for organic and natural pet food in Europe over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Breakup by Pet Type:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

breakup by country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

