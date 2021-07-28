The Global Submersible Pumps Market By Product (Bore well Submersible Pump, Non-Clog Submersible Pump, and Open-Well Submersible Pump), By End-User/ Application Industry (Water & Wastewater, Mining & Construction, Pulp & Paper, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Others), By Region, and Segment: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015–2027

“Product Description:

A submersible pump (or sub pump, electric submersible pump (ESP)) is a gadget which has a hermetically fixed engine close-coupled to the pump body. The entire get together is lowered in the liquid to be surface. The principle preferred position of this sort of submersible pumps is that it forestalls siphon cavitation, an issue related with a high height contrast among pump and the liquid surface. Submarine pumps push liquid to the surface rather than stream pumps which make a vacuum and depend upon air pressure. A submarine pump pushes water to the surface by changing over rotating vitality into dynamic vitality into pressure vitality. This is finished by the water being maneuvered into the siphon: first in the admission, where the revolution of the impeller pushes the water through the diffuser. A submersible well pump is intended to work underneath the world’s surface.”

Market Insights:

The report study provides historic data of 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The global submersible pumps market size was valued at USD 2,074.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17,194.8 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.49% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report covers all parameters of the submersible pumps market such as competition, opportunities, emerging trends and industry-validated market figures.

Drivers, Restraint, and Opportunity for the Global Submersible Pumps Market:

Growing urban population, industrial development and growing infrastructure investments. Also, increasing construction projects and growing agriculture sector in various regions are the major driving factors for the global submersible pumps market. But, on another side there are some factors which hamper the growth of the global submersible pumps market such as high-cost of product, high operational, and maintenance cost furthermore, complexity in maintaining the operational conditions and high coat regarding the repairs. Along with that, increasing deep water exploration activities and subsea operations, in addition, increasing investment in the industrial sector coupled with regulatory compliances for infrastructural development creates the huge opportunity for the global submersible pumps market in upcoming years.

Various Segments covered in the report for the Global Submersible Pumps Market are as follows:



Global Submersible Pumps Market: By Product Type

On the basis of product, the global submersible pumps market is segmented into bore well submersible pump, non-clog submersible pump, and open-well submersible pump. Among them open-well submersible pump is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of the global submersible pumps market during the forecast period. Because, open well Submersible pump is a pump that is completely submerged in water and is sealed in an airtight fashion. Also, this type provides the applications such as irrigation and gardening.

Following are the, Product Type:

• Bore well Submersible Pump

• Non-Clog Submersible Pump

• Open-Well Submersible Pump

Global Submersible Pumps Market: By Application/ End-User

The global submersible pumps market is classified into water & wastewater, mining & construction, pulp & paper, energy & power, oil & gas, agriculture, chemicals & pharmaceuticals and others. After analysis, oil & gas is projected as the fastest growing segment in the global submersible pumps market. Because, heavy duty submersible pump handles a lot of solids efficiently, and is used during drilling oil and gas well. In addition, national oil companies in the region have taken the lead in investing and developing the oil and gas industry.

Following are the, Applications/ End-User:

• Water & Wastewater

• Mining & Construction

• Pulp & Paper

• Energy & Power

• Oil & Gas

• Agriculture

• Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

• Others



Global Submersible Pumps Market: Geographical Region

Based on region, the global submersible pumps market has been segmented into: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, South America, and other regions. Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market region for the global submersible pumps market. Because, governments in developing countries, such as India, China, etc. have formulated policies to proliferate the industrial sector growth and rapid growth in urbanization rate boosting this sector. This is followed by the North America and Europe, along with the rapid growing population of the region.

Following are the various regions covered by the submersible pumps market research report:



• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South East Asia

o Rest of APAC

• South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Nigeria

o UAE

o Rest of MEA

Global Submersible Pumps Market: Major Key Players

Following are the major key players:

• Xylem Inc.

• Sulzer AG

• KSB Group

• Grundfos Group

• Ebara Corporation

• Flowserve Corporation

• Wilo SE

• Kirloskar Brothers Limited

• C.R.I. Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

• ITT Goulds Pumps Inc.

• Weir Group Plc.

• Atlas Copco AB

The submersible pumps market report offers the present condition of the market worldwide. The report started with the market overview and key factors of the submersible pumps market which plays an important role for users to make the business decision. It also offers the key points to enhance the growth in the submersible pumps market. In addition, the global submersible pumps market report offers various segmentations such as major key players, region, and application till the forecast period 2027. This report consists all over information regarding the submersible pumps market. By using this report user get a clear perspective on the submersible pumps market conditions, trends, and coming period outlook for various segments.

