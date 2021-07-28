Fungicide Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Syngenta, UPL, FMC

”
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Fungicide market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Fungicide market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Fungicide market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Fungicide market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Fungicide market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Fungicide market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fungicide Market Research Report: Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Pioneer (Dupont), Sumitomo Chemical, Dow AgroSciences, Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI), Indofil, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Arysta LifeScience, Forward International, IQV Agro, SipcamAdvan, Gowan, Isagro, Summit Agro USA, Everris (ICL), Certis USA, Acme Organics Private, Rotam, Sinochem, Limin Chemical, Shuangji Chemical, Jiangxi Heyi, Lier Chemical, Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals
Global Fungicide Market by Type: Azoxystrobin, Pyraclostrobin, Mancozeb, Trifloxystrobin, Prothioconazole, Copper fungicides, Epoxiconazole, Tebuconazole, Metalaxyl, Cyproconazole
Global Fungicide Market by Application: Grain Crops, Economic Crops, Fruit and Vegetable Crops, Other
The global Fungicide market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Fungicide report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the Fungicide research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global Fungicide market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Fungicide market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Fungicide market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Fungicide market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Fungicide market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Fungicide Market Overview
1.1 Fungicide Product Overview
1.2 Fungicide Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Azoxystrobin
1.2.2 Pyraclostrobin
1.2.3 Mancozeb
1.2.4 Trifloxystrobin
1.2.5 Prothioconazole
1.2.6 Copper fungicides
1.2.7 Epoxiconazole
1.2.8 Tebuconazole
1.2.9 Metalaxyl
1.2.10 Cyproconazole
1.3 Global Fungicide Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Fungicide Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Fungicide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Fungicide Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fungicide Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fungicide Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Fungicide Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fungicide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fungicide Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fungicide Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fungicide Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fungicide as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fungicide Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fungicide Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Fungicide Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Fungicide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fungicide Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Fungicide Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Fungicide Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Fungicide by Application
4.1 Fungicide Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Grain Crops
4.1.2 Economic Crops
4.1.3 Fruit and Vegetable Crops
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Fungicide Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Fungicide Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Fungicide Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Fungicide by Country
5.1 North America Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Fungicide by Country
6.1 Europe Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Fungicide by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Fungicide by Country
8.1 Latin America Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Fungicide by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fungicide Business
10.1 Syngenta
10.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information
10.1.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Syngenta Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Syngenta Fungicide Products Offered
10.1.5 Syngenta Recent Development
10.2 UPL
10.2.1 UPL Corporation Information
10.2.2 UPL Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 UPL Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 UPL Fungicide Products Offered
10.2.5 UPL Recent Development
10.3 FMC
10.3.1 FMC Corporation Information
10.3.2 FMC Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 FMC Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 FMC Fungicide Products Offered
10.3.5 FMC Recent Development
10.4 BASF
10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 BASF Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 BASF Fungicide Products Offered
10.4.5 BASF Recent Development
10.5 Bayer
10.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information
10.5.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Bayer Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Bayer Fungicide Products Offered
10.5.5 Bayer Recent Development
10.6 Nufarm
10.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information
10.6.2 Nufarm Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Nufarm Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Nufarm Fungicide Products Offered
10.6.5 Nufarm Recent Development
10.7 Pioneer (Dupont)
10.7.1 Pioneer (Dupont) Corporation Information
10.7.2 Pioneer (Dupont) Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicide Products Offered
10.7.5 Pioneer (Dupont) Recent Development
10.8 Sumitomo Chemical
10.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicide Products Offered
10.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development
10.9 Dow AgroSciences
10.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Fungicide Products Offered
10.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Recent Development
10.10 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fungicide Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Fungicide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Recent Development
10.11 Indofil
10.11.1 Indofil Corporation Information
10.11.2 Indofil Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Indofil Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Indofil Fungicide Products Offered
10.11.5 Indofil Recent Development
10.12 Adama Agricultural Solutions
10.12.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Corporation Information
10.12.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicide Products Offered
10.12.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Recent Development
10.13 Arysta LifeScience
10.13.1 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Information
10.13.2 Arysta LifeScience Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Arysta LifeScience Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Arysta LifeScience Fungicide Products Offered
10.13.5 Arysta LifeScience Recent Development
10.14 Forward International
10.14.1 Forward International Corporation Information
10.14.2 Forward International Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Forward International Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Forward International Fungicide Products Offered
10.14.5 Forward International Recent Development
10.15 IQV Agro
10.15.1 IQV Agro Corporation Information
10.15.2 IQV Agro Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 IQV Agro Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 IQV Agro Fungicide Products Offered
10.15.5 IQV Agro Recent Development
10.16 SipcamAdvan
10.16.1 SipcamAdvan Corporation Information
10.16.2 SipcamAdvan Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 SipcamAdvan Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 SipcamAdvan Fungicide Products Offered
10.16.5 SipcamAdvan Recent Development
10.17 Gowan
10.17.1 Gowan Corporation Information
10.17.2 Gowan Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Gowan Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Gowan Fungicide Products Offered
10.17.5 Gowan Recent Development
10.18 Isagro
10.18.1 Isagro Corporation Information
10.18.2 Isagro Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Isagro Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Isagro Fungicide Products Offered
10.18.5 Isagro Recent Development
10.19 Summit Agro USA
10.19.1 Summit Agro USA Corporation Information
10.19.2 Summit Agro USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Summit Agro USA Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Summit Agro USA Fungicide Products Offered
10.19.5 Summit Agro USA Recent Development
10.20 Everris (ICL)
10.20.1 Everris (ICL) Corporation Information
10.20.2 Everris (ICL) Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Everris (ICL) Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Everris (ICL) Fungicide Products Offered
10.20.5 Everris (ICL) Recent Development
10.21 Certis USA
10.21.1 Certis USA Corporation Information
10.21.2 Certis USA Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Certis USA Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Certis USA Fungicide Products Offered
10.21.5 Certis USA Recent Development
10.22 Acme Organics Private
10.22.1 Acme Organics Private Corporation Information
10.22.2 Acme Organics Private Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Acme Organics Private Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Acme Organics Private Fungicide Products Offered
10.22.5 Acme Organics Private Recent Development
10.23 Rotam
10.23.1 Rotam Corporation Information
10.23.2 Rotam Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Rotam Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Rotam Fungicide Products Offered
10.23.5 Rotam Recent Development
10.24 Sinochem
10.24.1 Sinochem Corporation Information
10.24.2 Sinochem Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Sinochem Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Sinochem Fungicide Products Offered
10.24.5 Sinochem Recent Development
10.25 Limin Chemical
10.25.1 Limin Chemical Corporation Information
10.25.2 Limin Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Limin Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Limin Chemical Fungicide Products Offered
10.25.5 Limin Chemical Recent Development
10.26 Shuangji Chemical
10.26.1 Shuangji Chemical Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shuangji Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shuangji Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shuangji Chemical Fungicide Products Offered
10.26.5 Shuangji Chemical Recent Development
10.27 Jiangxi Heyi
10.27.1 Jiangxi Heyi Corporation Information
10.27.2 Jiangxi Heyi Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicide Products Offered
10.27.5 Jiangxi Heyi Recent Development
10.28 Lier Chemical
10.28.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information
10.28.2 Lier Chemical Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 Lier Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 Lier Chemical Fungicide Products Offered
10.28.5 Lier Chemical Recent Development
10.29 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry
10.29.1 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Corporation Information
10.29.2 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Fungicide Products Offered
10.29.5 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Recent Development
10.30 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals
10.30.1 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Corporation Information
10.30.2 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Fungicide Products Offered
10.30.5 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fungicide Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fungicide Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Fungicide Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Fungicide Distributors
12.3 Fungicide Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
