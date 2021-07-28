Fungicide Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027| Syngenta, UPL, FMC

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Fungicide market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Fungicide market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Fungicide market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Fungicide market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Fungicide market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Fungicide market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fungicide Market Research Report: Syngenta, UPL, FMC, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Pioneer (Dupont), Sumitomo Chemical, Dow AgroSciences, Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI), Indofil, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Arysta LifeScience, Forward International, IQV Agro, SipcamAdvan, Gowan, Isagro, Summit Agro USA, Everris (ICL), Certis USA, Acme Organics Private, Rotam, Sinochem, Limin Chemical, Shuangji Chemical, Jiangxi Heyi, Lier Chemical, Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

Global Fungicide Market by Type: Azoxystrobin, Pyraclostrobin, Mancozeb, Trifloxystrobin, Prothioconazole, Copper fungicides, Epoxiconazole, Tebuconazole, Metalaxyl, Cyproconazole

Global Fungicide Market by Application: Grain Crops, Economic Crops, Fruit and Vegetable Crops, Other

The global Fungicide market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Fungicide report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Fungicide research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Fungicide market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Fungicide market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Fungicide market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Fungicide market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Fungicide market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Fungicide Market Overview

1.1 Fungicide Product Overview

1.2 Fungicide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Azoxystrobin

1.2.2 Pyraclostrobin

1.2.3 Mancozeb

1.2.4 Trifloxystrobin

1.2.5 Prothioconazole

1.2.6 Copper fungicides

1.2.7 Epoxiconazole

1.2.8 Tebuconazole

1.2.9 Metalaxyl

1.2.10 Cyproconazole

1.3 Global Fungicide Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fungicide Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fungicide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Fungicide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fungicide Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fungicide Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fungicide Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fungicide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fungicide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fungicide Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fungicide Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fungicide as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fungicide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fungicide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Fungicide Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fungicide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fungicide Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fungicide Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fungicide Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Fungicide by Application

4.1 Fungicide Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Grain Crops

4.1.2 Economic Crops

4.1.3 Fruit and Vegetable Crops

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Fungicide Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fungicide Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fungicide Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Fungicide by Country

5.1 North America Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Fungicide by Country

6.1 Europe Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Fungicide by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Fungicide by Country

8.1 Latin America Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Fungicide by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fungicide Business

10.1 Syngenta

10.1.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.1.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Syngenta Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Syngenta Fungicide Products Offered

10.1.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.2 UPL

10.2.1 UPL Corporation Information

10.2.2 UPL Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 UPL Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 UPL Fungicide Products Offered

10.2.5 UPL Recent Development

10.3 FMC

10.3.1 FMC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 FMC Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 FMC Fungicide Products Offered

10.3.5 FMC Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF Fungicide Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 Bayer

10.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bayer Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bayer Fungicide Products Offered

10.5.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.6 Nufarm

10.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nufarm Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nufarm Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nufarm Fungicide Products Offered

10.6.5 Nufarm Recent Development

10.7 Pioneer (Dupont)

10.7.1 Pioneer (Dupont) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pioneer (Dupont) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pioneer (Dupont) Fungicide Products Offered

10.7.5 Pioneer (Dupont) Recent Development

10.8 Sumitomo Chemical

10.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sumitomo Chemical Fungicide Products Offered

10.8.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Dow AgroSciences

10.9.1 Dow AgroSciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dow AgroSciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dow AgroSciences Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dow AgroSciences Fungicide Products Offered

10.9.5 Dow AgroSciences Recent Development

10.10 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fungicide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Fungicide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Marrone Bio Innovations (MBI) Recent Development

10.11 Indofil

10.11.1 Indofil Corporation Information

10.11.2 Indofil Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Indofil Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Indofil Fungicide Products Offered

10.11.5 Indofil Recent Development

10.12 Adama Agricultural Solutions

10.12.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Corporation Information

10.12.2 Adama Agricultural Solutions Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Adama Agricultural Solutions Fungicide Products Offered

10.12.5 Adama Agricultural Solutions Recent Development

10.13 Arysta LifeScience

10.13.1 Arysta LifeScience Corporation Information

10.13.2 Arysta LifeScience Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Arysta LifeScience Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Arysta LifeScience Fungicide Products Offered

10.13.5 Arysta LifeScience Recent Development

10.14 Forward International

10.14.1 Forward International Corporation Information

10.14.2 Forward International Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Forward International Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Forward International Fungicide Products Offered

10.14.5 Forward International Recent Development

10.15 IQV Agro

10.15.1 IQV Agro Corporation Information

10.15.2 IQV Agro Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 IQV Agro Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 IQV Agro Fungicide Products Offered

10.15.5 IQV Agro Recent Development

10.16 SipcamAdvan

10.16.1 SipcamAdvan Corporation Information

10.16.2 SipcamAdvan Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 SipcamAdvan Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 SipcamAdvan Fungicide Products Offered

10.16.5 SipcamAdvan Recent Development

10.17 Gowan

10.17.1 Gowan Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gowan Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Gowan Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Gowan Fungicide Products Offered

10.17.5 Gowan Recent Development

10.18 Isagro

10.18.1 Isagro Corporation Information

10.18.2 Isagro Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Isagro Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Isagro Fungicide Products Offered

10.18.5 Isagro Recent Development

10.19 Summit Agro USA

10.19.1 Summit Agro USA Corporation Information

10.19.2 Summit Agro USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Summit Agro USA Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Summit Agro USA Fungicide Products Offered

10.19.5 Summit Agro USA Recent Development

10.20 Everris (ICL)

10.20.1 Everris (ICL) Corporation Information

10.20.2 Everris (ICL) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Everris (ICL) Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Everris (ICL) Fungicide Products Offered

10.20.5 Everris (ICL) Recent Development

10.21 Certis USA

10.21.1 Certis USA Corporation Information

10.21.2 Certis USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Certis USA Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Certis USA Fungicide Products Offered

10.21.5 Certis USA Recent Development

10.22 Acme Organics Private

10.22.1 Acme Organics Private Corporation Information

10.22.2 Acme Organics Private Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Acme Organics Private Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Acme Organics Private Fungicide Products Offered

10.22.5 Acme Organics Private Recent Development

10.23 Rotam

10.23.1 Rotam Corporation Information

10.23.2 Rotam Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Rotam Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Rotam Fungicide Products Offered

10.23.5 Rotam Recent Development

10.24 Sinochem

10.24.1 Sinochem Corporation Information

10.24.2 Sinochem Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Sinochem Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Sinochem Fungicide Products Offered

10.24.5 Sinochem Recent Development

10.25 Limin Chemical

10.25.1 Limin Chemical Corporation Information

10.25.2 Limin Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Limin Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Limin Chemical Fungicide Products Offered

10.25.5 Limin Chemical Recent Development

10.26 Shuangji Chemical

10.26.1 Shuangji Chemical Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shuangji Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Shuangji Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Shuangji Chemical Fungicide Products Offered

10.26.5 Shuangji Chemical Recent Development

10.27 Jiangxi Heyi

10.27.1 Jiangxi Heyi Corporation Information

10.27.2 Jiangxi Heyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Jiangxi Heyi Fungicide Products Offered

10.27.5 Jiangxi Heyi Recent Development

10.28 Lier Chemical

10.28.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information

10.28.2 Lier Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Lier Chemical Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Lier Chemical Fungicide Products Offered

10.28.5 Lier Chemical Recent Development

10.29 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry

10.29.1 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Corporation Information

10.29.2 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Fungicide Products Offered

10.29.5 Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Recent Development

10.30 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals

10.30.1 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Corporation Information

10.30.2 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Fungicide Products Offered

10.30.5 Jiangsu Frey Agrochemicals Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fungicide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fungicide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fungicide Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fungicide Distributors

12.3 Fungicide Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”

