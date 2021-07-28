Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2027| UPC Group, Bluesail, Exxonmobil

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Research Report: UPC Group, Bluesail, Exxonmobil, Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Evonik, Hongxin Chemical, Perstorp, Sinopec Jinling

Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market by Type: O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation, Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market by Application: Plasticizers, UPR, Alkyd Resins, Others

The global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Overview

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Product Overview

1.2 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation

1.2.2 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

1.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by Application

4.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Plasticizers

4.1.2 UPR

4.1.3 Alkyd Resins

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by Country

5.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by Country

6.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by Country

8.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Business

10.1 UPC Group

10.1.1 UPC Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 UPC Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 UPC Group Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 UPC Group Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.1.5 UPC Group Recent Development

10.2 Bluesail

10.2.1 Bluesail Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bluesail Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bluesail Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Bluesail Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.2.5 Bluesail Recent Development

10.3 Exxonmobil

10.3.1 Exxonmobil Corporation Information

10.3.2 Exxonmobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Exxonmobil Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Exxonmobil Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.3.5 Exxonmobil Recent Development

10.4 Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech

10.4.1 Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech Corporation Information

10.4.2 Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.4.5 Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech Recent Development

10.5 Nan Ya Plastics

10.5.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Nan Ya Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Nan Ya Plastics Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Nan Ya Plastics Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.5.5 Nan Ya Plastics Recent Development

10.6 Aekyung Petrochemical

10.6.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aekyung Petrochemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aekyung Petrochemical Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.6.5 Aekyung Petrochemical Recent Development

10.7 Evonik

10.7.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.7.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Evonik Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Evonik Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.7.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.8 Hongxin Chemical

10.8.1 Hongxin Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hongxin Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hongxin Chemical Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hongxin Chemical Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.8.5 Hongxin Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Perstorp

10.9.1 Perstorp Corporation Information

10.9.2 Perstorp Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Perstorp Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Perstorp Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Products Offered

10.9.5 Perstorp Recent Development

10.10 Sinopec Jinling

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinopec Jinling Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinopec Jinling Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Distributors

12.3 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

