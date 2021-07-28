Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market SWOT Analysis, Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2027| Toray, Solvay, DIC

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Research Report: Toray, Solvay, DIC, Celanese, SK Chemical, Kureha, Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd, Tosoh, Toyobo, Ko Yo Chemical, Letian Plastics, Lumena New Materials

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market by Type: Linear Type, Cross-linked Type

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market by Application: Electric and Electronic Field, Automobile Industrial, Industrial Field, Aerospace Field, Others

The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Overview

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Overview

1.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Linear Type

1.2.2 Cross-linked Type

1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Application

4.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric and Electronic Field

4.1.2 Automobile Industrial

4.1.3 Industrial Field

4.1.4 Aerospace Field

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Country

5.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Country

6.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Country

8.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Business

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 Solvay

10.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.2.2 Solvay Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.3 DIC

10.3.1 DIC Corporation Information

10.3.2 DIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.3.5 DIC Recent Development

10.4 Celanese

10.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.4.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.5 SK Chemical

10.5.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 SK Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.5.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

10.6 Kureha

10.6.1 Kureha Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kureha Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Kureha Recent Development

10.7 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

10.7.1 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.7.2 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.8 Tosoh

10.8.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tosoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.8.5 Tosoh Recent Development

10.9 Toyobo

10.9.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Toyobo Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.9.5 Toyobo Recent Development

10.10 Ko Yo Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Ko Yo Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Letian Plastics

10.11.1 Letian Plastics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Letian Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Letian Plastics Recent Development

10.12 Lumena New Materials

10.12.1 Lumena New Materials Corporation Information

10.12.2 Lumena New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

10.12.5 Lumena New Materials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Distributors

12.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

