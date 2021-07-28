Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027| Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Research Report: Sims Metal Management, OmniSource, European Metal Recycling, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Hanwa, Commercial Metals, Stena Metal International, Yechiu Group, Chiho Environmental Group, Nucor, Cohen, DOWA

Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market by Type: Copper, Aluminum, Lead and Zinc, Nickel, Others

Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market by Application: Battery, Packaging, Automotive, Shipbuilding, Consumer Appliances, Building & Construction, Equipment Manufacturing, Others

The global Non-Ferrous Scrap market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Non-Ferrous Scrap report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Non-Ferrous Scrap research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Non-Ferrous Scrap market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Non-Ferrous Scrap market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Non-Ferrous Scrap market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Non-Ferrous Scrap

1.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview

1.1.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Scope

1.1.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Copper

2.5 Aluminum

2.6 Lead and Zinc

2.7 Nickel

2.8 Others

3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Battery

3.5 Packaging

3.6 Automotive

3.7 Shipbuilding

3.8 Consumer Appliances

3.9 Building & Construction

3.10 Equipment Manufacturing

3.11 Others

4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Non-Ferrous Scrap as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Non-Ferrous Scrap Market

4.4 Global Top Players Non-Ferrous Scrap Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Non-Ferrous Scrap Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Sims Metal Management

5.1.1 Sims Metal Management Profile

5.1.2 Sims Metal Management Main Business

5.1.3 Sims Metal Management Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Sims Metal Management Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Sims Metal Management Recent Developments

5.2 OmniSource

5.2.1 OmniSource Profile

5.2.2 OmniSource Main Business

5.2.3 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 OmniSource Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 OmniSource Recent Developments

5.3 European Metal Recycling

5.3.1 European Metal Recycling Profile

5.3.2 European Metal Recycling Main Business

5.3.3 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 European Metal Recycling Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Developments

5.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries

5.4.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

5.4.2 Schnitzer Steel Industries Main Business

5.4.3 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Schnitzer Steel Industries Recent Developments

5.5 Hanwa

5.5.1 Hanwa Profile

5.5.2 Hanwa Main Business

5.5.3 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hanwa Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hanwa Recent Developments

5.6 Commercial Metals

5.6.1 Commercial Metals Profile

5.6.2 Commercial Metals Main Business

5.6.3 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Commercial Metals Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Commercial Metals Recent Developments

5.7 Stena Metal International

5.7.1 Stena Metal International Profile

5.7.2 Stena Metal International Main Business

5.7.3 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Stena Metal International Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Stena Metal International Recent Developments

5.8 Yechiu Group

5.8.1 Yechiu Group Profile

5.8.2 Yechiu Group Main Business

5.8.3 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Yechiu Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Yechiu Group Recent Developments

5.9 Chiho Environmental Group

5.9.1 Chiho Environmental Group Profile

5.9.2 Chiho Environmental Group Main Business

5.9.3 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Chiho Environmental Group Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Chiho Environmental Group Recent Developments

5.10 Nucor

5.10.1 Nucor Profile

5.10.2 Nucor Main Business

5.10.3 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Nucor Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Nucor Recent Developments

5.11 Cohen

5.11.1 Cohen Profile

5.11.2 Cohen Main Business

5.11.3 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Cohen Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Cohen Recent Developments

5.12 DOWA

5.12.1 DOWA Profile

5.12.2 DOWA Main Business

5.12.3 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 DOWA Non-Ferrous Scrap Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 DOWA Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Dynamics

11.1 Non-Ferrous Scrap Industry Trends

11.2 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Drivers

11.3 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Challenges

11.4 Non-Ferrous Scrap Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

