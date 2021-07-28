Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast To 2027| Celanese, Dow Chemical, Kuraray

”

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Research Report: Celanese, Dow Chemical, Kuraray, LyondellBasell

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market by Type: Ethylene Process, Acetylene Process

Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market by Application: Adhesives, Chemical Intermediates, Coatings, Food, Plastics, Textiles, Other

The global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Overview

1.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Product Overview

1.2 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ethylene Process

1.2.2 Acetylene Process

1.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) by Application

4.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Adhesives

4.1.2 Chemical Intermediates

4.1.3 Coatings

4.1.4 Food

4.1.5 Plastics

4.1.6 Textiles

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) by Country

5.1 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) by Country

6.1 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) by Country

8.1 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Business

10.1 Celanese

10.1.1 Celanese Corporation Information

10.1.2 Celanese Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Celanese Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Celanese Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Products Offered

10.1.5 Celanese Recent Development

10.2 Dow Chemical

10.2.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dow Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dow Chemical Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Dow Chemical Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Products Offered

10.2.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

10.3 Kuraray

10.3.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kuraray Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kuraray Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kuraray Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Products Offered

10.3.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.4 LyondellBasell

10.4.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

10.4.2 LyondellBasell Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LyondellBasell Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LyondellBasell Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Products Offered

10.4.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Distributors

12.3 Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

