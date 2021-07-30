India Heat Exchanger Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Heat Exchanger Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India heat exchanger market is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Heat exchangers refer to devices employed for transferring heat between two or more fluids. They comprise a wall of the thermally conductive tubes that separates the mediums being used. This mechanism regulates the temperature of the substance, thereby assisting in heating or cooling buildings. As compared to conventional cooling methods, heat exchangers are energy-efficient. They also enable the smooth functioning of engines and machines, due to which they are widely adopted in boilers, sewage treatment, furnaces, refrigerators, and air conditioning systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors is majorly driving the heat exchanger market growth in India. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization, growing population, and inflating disposable income levels. Additionally, the large-scale installation of new power units to meet the rising energy demand is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing environmental consciousness and the rising awareness regarding the sustainable properties of heat exchangers are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of hybrid heat exchangers are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air Cooled

Others

Breakup by Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

HVAC and Refrigeration

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

