Global Robotics Market 2021 Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa

Los Angeles, United States – – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Robotics market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Robotics Market. We have provided a deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Robotics market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.

Each segment of the global Robotics market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Robotics market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Robotics market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on the critical dynamics of the global Robotics market, which include the market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Global Robotics Market: Competitive Rivalry

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global Robotics market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the Robotics market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

Key players cited in the report

FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa, KUKA, OTC, Panasonic, Kawasaki, Nachi, Epson, Mitsubishi, Denso, Yamaha, Toshiba, iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic, Matsutek, Neato Robotics, Infinuvo(Metapo), LG, Samsung, Sharp

Global Robotics Market: Type Segments

, Industrial Robots, Service Robots for Professional, Service Robots for Personnel

Global Robotics Market: Application Segments

Military, Industrial, Commercial, Personal

Global Robotics Market: Regional Segments

The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Robotics market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and anticipates its influence on the global Robotics market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

TOC

1 Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Robotics Product Scope

1.2 Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotics Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Industrial Robots

1.2.3 Service Robots for Professional

1.2.4 Service Robots for Personnel

1.3 Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Robotics Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Personal

1.4 Robotics Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Robotics Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Robotics Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Robotics Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Robotics Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Robotics Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Robotics Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Robotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Robotics Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Robotics Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Robotics Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Robotics Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Robotics Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Robotics Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Robotics Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Robotics Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Robotics Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Robotics Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Robotics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robotics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robotics as of 2020)

3.4 Global Robotics Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Robotics Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Robotics Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Robotics Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Robotics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Robotics Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Robotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Robotics Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Robotics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Robotics Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Robotics Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Robotics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Robotics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Robotics Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Robotics Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Robotics Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Robotics Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Robotics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Robotics Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Robotics Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Robotics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Robotics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Robotics Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Robotics Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Robotics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Robotics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Robotics Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Robotics Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Robotics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Robotics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 175 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Robotics Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Robotics Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Robotics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Robotics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan June Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Robotics Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Robotics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Robotics Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Robotics Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Robotics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Robotics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Robotics Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robotics Business

12.1 FANUC

12.1.1 FANUC Corporation Information

12.1.2 FANUC Business Overview

12.1.3 FANUC Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FANUC Robotics Products Offered

12.1.5 FANUC Recent Development

12.2 ABB

12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.2.2 ABB Business Overview

12.2.3 ABB Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ABB Robotics Products Offered

12.2.5 ABB Recent Development

12.3 Yaskawa

12.3.1 Yaskawa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yaskawa Business Overview

12.3.3 Yaskawa Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Yaskawa Robotics Products Offered

12.3.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

12.4 KUKA

12.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

12.4.2 KUKA Business Overview

12.4.3 KUKA Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 KUKA Robotics Products Offered

12.4.5 KUKA Recent Development

12.5 OTC

12.5.1 OTC Corporation Information

12.5.2 OTC Business Overview

12.5.3 OTC Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 OTC Robotics Products Offered

12.5.5 OTC Recent Development

12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.6.3 Panasonic Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Panasonic Robotics Products Offered

12.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.7 Kawasaki

12.7.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kawasaki Business Overview

12.7.3 Kawasaki Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kawasaki Robotics Products Offered

12.7.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

12.8 Nachi

12.8.1 Nachi Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nachi Business Overview

12.8.3 Nachi Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nachi Robotics Products Offered

12.8.5 Nachi Recent Development

12.9 Epson

12.9.1 Epson Corporation Information

12.9.2 Epson Business Overview

12.9.3 Epson Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Epson Robotics Products Offered

12.9.5 Epson Recent Development

12.10 Mitsubishi

12.10.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.10.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.10.3 Mitsubishi Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Mitsubishi Robotics Products Offered

12.10.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.11 Denso

12.11.1 Denso Corporation Information

12.11.2 Denso Business Overview

12.11.3 Denso Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Denso Robotics Products Offered

12.11.5 Denso Recent Development

12.12 Yamaha

12.12.1 Yamaha Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yamaha Business Overview

12.12.3 Yamaha Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Yamaha Robotics Products Offered

12.12.5 Yamaha Recent Development

12.13 Toshiba

12.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toshiba Business Overview

12.13.3 Toshiba Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Toshiba Robotics Products Offered

12.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.14 iRobot

12.14.1 iRobot Corporation Information

12.14.2 iRobot Business Overview

12.14.3 iRobot Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 iRobot Robotics Products Offered

12.14.5 iRobot Recent Development

12.15 Ecovacs

12.15.1 Ecovacs Corporation Information

12.15.2 Ecovacs Business Overview

12.15.3 Ecovacs Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Ecovacs Robotics Products Offered

12.15.5 Ecovacs Recent Development

12.16 Proscenic

12.16.1 Proscenic Corporation Information

12.16.2 Proscenic Business Overview

12.16.3 Proscenic Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Proscenic Robotics Products Offered

12.16.5 Proscenic Recent Development

12.17 Matsutek

12.17.1 Matsutek Corporation Information

12.17.2 Matsutek Business Overview

12.17.3 Matsutek Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Matsutek Robotics Products Offered

12.17.5 Matsutek Recent Development

12.18 Neato Robotics

12.18.1 Neato Robotics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Neato Robotics Business Overview

12.18.3 Neato Robotics Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Neato Robotics Robotics Products Offered

12.18.5 Neato Robotics Recent Development

12.19 Infinuvo(Metapo)

12.19.1 Infinuvo(Metapo) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Infinuvo(Metapo) Business Overview

12.19.3 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Infinuvo(Metapo) Robotics Products Offered

12.19.5 Infinuvo(Metapo) Recent Development

12.20 LG

12.20.1 LG Corporation Information

12.20.2 LG Business Overview

12.20.3 LG Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 LG Robotics Products Offered

12.20.5 LG Recent Development

12.21 Samsung

12.21.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.21.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.21.3 Samsung Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Samsung Robotics Products Offered

12.21.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.22 Sharp

12.22.1 Sharp Corporation Information

12.22.2 Sharp Business Overview

12.22.3 Sharp Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Sharp Robotics Products Offered

12.22.5 Sharp Recent Development 13 Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Robotics

13.4 Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Robotics Distributors List

14.3 Robotics Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Robotics Market Trends

15.2 Robotics Drivers

15.3 Robotics Market Challenges

15.4 Robotics Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Report Highlights

• Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

• The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Robotics market

• Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Robotics market

• Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Robotics market

• A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Robotics market with the identification of key factors

• The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Robotics market to help identify market developments

