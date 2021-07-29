Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: American Augers, Ditch Witch, Goodeng Machine

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market was valued at USD XXX million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX percent to reach USD XXX million by 2029 including key companies- American Augers, Ditch Witch, Goodeng Machine, Herrenknecht AG, Prime Drilling, Sandvik, Toro, Vermeer, XCMG.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 is considered the base year, 2021 is considered the estimated year, and the years 2022 to 2029 are considered the forecast period.

Using the Competitive Strategic Window, vendors can determine whether their capabilities and future growth prospects are aligned with those of their competitors. During a forecast period, it describes the optimal or favorable fit for vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition, geographic expansion, R&D, and new product introduction strategies.

Market Share Analysis:

As a result, the Market Share Analysis analyses the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market share of each vendor in relation to the market as a whole. There is also a comparison of its revenue generation in relation to other Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industry vendors in the same space. Vendors are compared in terms of revenue generation and customer base to other vendors.

Knowledge of the vendor’s Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market share gives a good idea about their size and competitiveness during the base year. Market characteristics are revealed in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance and amalgamation traits in the market’s history.

Vendors in the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market are ranked according to their Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and their Product Satisfaction (Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) in order to help businesses make better choices.

Usability Profiles for Companies: American Augers, Ditch Witch, Goodeng Machine, Herrenknecht AG, Prime Drilling, Sandvik, Toro, Vermeer, XCMG

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market report explores the recent significant developments by leading vendors and innovation profiles, including:

Product Type Segmentation

Small Drilling Rig

Medium Drilling Rig

Large Drilling Rig

Industry Segmentation

Oil & Gas

Energy & Utilities (Water, Gas, Oil Products and Power Distribution)

Telecommunication

Electric Transmission

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Introduction

3.2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Outlook

3.3. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Geography Outlook

3.4. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Competitor Outlook

4. Market Overview

4.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Introduction

4.2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights

5.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing digitalization of enterprises across Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industry verticals

5.1.1.2. Penetration of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) technology and various service models

5.1.1.3. Emergence Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) of small and medium enterprises globally

5.1.2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Restraints

5.1.2.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Rising security and privacy concerns

5.1.3. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing integration of artificial intelligence in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industries

5.1.3.2. Rising technological advancement in Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) services

5.1.4. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Challenges

5.1.4.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Lack of skilled professionals

5.2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Porters Five Forces Analysis

6. Americas Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market

7. Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market

8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market

9. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Competitive Landscape

9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

9.1.1. Quadrants

9.1.2. Business Strategy

9.1.3. Product Satisfaction

9.2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Ranking Analysis

9.3. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

9.4. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Competitive Scenario

9.4.1. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Merger & Acquisition

9.4.2. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

9.4.3. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) New Product Launch & Enhancement

9.4.4. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Investment & Funding

9.4.5. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Award, Recognition, & Expansion

10. Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Company Usability Profiles

