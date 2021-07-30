India Welding Consumables Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Welding Consumables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India welding consumables market is currently witnessing moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. Welding consumables refer to diverse flux and filler metals used for combining metals and thermoplastics through welding. The flux prevents the oxidation of metals, whereas the filler materials are melted to fix joints in objects. Some commonly employed welding consumables include flux-cored wires, stick electrodes, and submerged arc welding (SAW) wires. These are usually manufactured using nickel, iron, steel, copper, aluminum, brass, bronze, rutile and other coating materials. Welding consumables are extensively applied across the construction, energy, automotive, transportation and marine industries.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The thriving manufacturing industry in India is majorly driving the welding consumables market growth. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization, resulting in an increasing demand for improved infrastructural facilities across the country. In line with this, the growing sales of automobiles have intensified the use of laser and ultrasonic welding techniques in the manufacturing of electric, lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of the material in the expanding energy sector for conducting power plant maintenance activities and manufacturing on-site storage tanks are creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others

Breakup by Welding Technique:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxyfuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others

Breakup by End Use Industries:

Construction

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

