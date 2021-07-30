Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) market reached a value of US$ 2.97 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the PCB market in India is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A printed circuit board (PCB) refers to an electronic circuit panel that provides a uniform flow of current. It is equipped with copper sheets that are laminated on a non-conductive substrate to enable efficient functioning of the board. It is embedded in numerous electronic and computing devices, such as computers, gaming consoles, smartphones and high-tech industrial devices. Apart from this, it is also utilized in the manufacturing of drug metering devices and radar systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pcb-market/requestsample

Indian PCB (Printed Circuit Board) Market Trends and Drivers:

The market in India is primarily driven by significant growth in the consumer electronics sector. With rapid digitization across the sector and the improving purchasing power of individuals, there has been a considerable rise in the sales of various electronic devices, including personal computers, tablets and mobile phones, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the market is further driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government of India, such as Made in India and Digital India, to encourage the uptake of home-grown electronic devices among the masses.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-pcb-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AT&S

Epitome Components Ltd.

Shogini Technoarts

Cipsa Tech India

Nano Electrotech Pvt Ltd

PCB Power Ltd

Sulakshana Circuits Ltd

Vintek Circuit India Pvt Ltd

Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd

Meena Circuit Pvt Ltd

India Circuit Ltd (Garg Electronics)

Breakup by Product Type:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

HDI/ Microvia/Build-Up

Rigid Flex

Others

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Communication

Industrial Electronics

Computers

Military & Aerospace

Automotive

Medical Instrumentation

Others

Breakup by Layer:

Single-Sided

Double-Sided

Multi-Layer

Breakup by Segment:

Rigid PCBs

Flexible PCBs

Breakup by PCB Laminate Type:

FR-4

Polyamide

CEM-1

Paper

Others

Breakup by Manufacturing Type:

Bare PCBs

Populated PCBs

Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujarat

Other States

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270411690/antibiotics-market-2021-2026-size-share-growth-industry-trends-and-research-report

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270459623/us-us-pet-food-market-sales-2021-size-share-statistics-brands-trends-and-forecast-till-2026

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270496822/carbon-black-market-price-2021-share-size–industry-growth-and-forecast-by-2026

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270496819/sports-nutrition-market-value-segmentation-growth-analysis-and-forecast-by-2021-26

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270497002/caustic-soda-market-price-size-outlook-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2021-2026

https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/270497280/crane-market-price-sales-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-to-2021-26

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/