India Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India hand sanitizer market reached US$ 123.5 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India hand sanitizer market to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2026. A hand sanitizer is an antimicrobial formulation that removes various disease-causing pathogens from hands. It contains ethanol, ethyl or isopropyl alcohol and other inactive ingredients, such as thickening agents, fragrances, emollients, or humectants. In India, hand sanitizers have gained traction as they are more convenient to use and time-efficient than washing hands with soap bars.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The India hand sanitizer market is primarily driven by the rapidly evolving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Healthcare professionals are recommending sanitizing hands using alcohol-based hand sanitizers as the most effective alternative to soap and water. The Government of India is also taking various initiatives to encourage citizens to follow a regular hand washing regime. Since vaccination for this disease is confined to individuals of specific age groups or those with comorbidities, the emphasis on maintaining hand hygiene is rapidly rising. This is further escalating the demand for hand sanitizers across the country.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ITC Limited

Dabur India Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

The Himalaya Drug Company

Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Herbal Strategi

Zoic Cosmetic

Cossmic India Pvt. Ltd.

Zodhita Pvt. Ltd.

Breakup by Type

Alcohol- Based

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Others

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Hospitals

Households

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Breakup by Region:

West India

South India

North India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/26/green-cement-market-size-2021-companies-manufacturers-size-share-trends-till-2026/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/26/luxury-furniture-market-region-india-us-europe-china-reports-industry-trends-till-2021-2026/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/26/us-u-s-pet-food-market-sales-2021-size-share-statistics-brands-trends-and-forecast-till-2026/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/hot-sauce-market-analysis-size-brands-us-india-china-growth-and-forecast-2021-26/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/carbon-black-market-price-2021-share-size-industry-growth-and-forecast-by-2026/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/