Canada Generic Drug Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Canada Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Canada generic drug market size reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Canada Generic Drug Market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Generic drugs refer to medications that have the same active ingredients and therapeutic effect as that of a branded drug. These drugs can be oral, intravenous, intramuscular, topical or inhalant. They do not require extensive marketing due to the established safety and efficacy profile of their branded counterparts. Generic drugs can only be introduced once the patent protection of the associated brand-name drug has expired. In recent years, there has been a rise in healthcare spending in Canada on account of the growing geriatric population, which in turn has resulted in high demand for pharmaceutical products like generic drugs. Also, an increase in government policies supporting research and development (R&D) have further strengthened Canada’s expertise in niche areas such as biologics and oncology.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-generic-drug-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

A large population of Canada has been diagnosed with numerous lifestyle conditions such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) and diabetes. This, along with the aging population, has created a heightened demand for cost-effective drugs in the country. As generic drugs are economical counterparts of branded drugs, they play a crucial role in lowering the overall treatment costs of these diseases. Owing to this, the Government of Canada is introducing supportive policies, which are favorable for the generic medicines industry. For instance, the Government has introduced public drug programs, such as the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) Program and Trillium Drug Program, as an initiative to provide universal healthcare in the country. Although these programs utilize both brand-name and generic drugs, they encourage physicians and patients to opt for generic medicines wherever available, so as to lower the overall drug expenditure. Moreover, several leading companies are engaged in research and development (R&D) activities to create complex and differentiated products. This is done either through acquisitions or by building their capabilities.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-generic-drug-market

Competitive Landscape:

The Canada generic drugs market is concentrated in nature, with the top players holding the majority of the total market share. These players include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Apotex Inc., Sandoz Inc., Sun Pharma Industries Ltd., Pharmascience Inc., and Mylan N.V.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/sports-nutrition-market-value-segmentation-growth-analysis-and-forecast-by-2021-26/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/caustic-soda-market-price-size-outlook-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2021-2026/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/crane-market-price-sales-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-to-2021-26/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/