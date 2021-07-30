South Africa White Cement Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “South Africa White Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the South Africa white cement market reached a volume of 26,800 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. White cement is a Portland cement used with white aggregates for construction, filling minor cracks and decorative applications. It is produced using clay and limestone as primary raw materials and is utilized for fixing marble tiles, sheathing floors, skirting walls and providing additional shine to the surfaces. White cement can withstand high temperatures and offers high waterproof and thermal insulation capabilities. In comparison to the traditionally used cement, white cement products are sustainable and can be recycled and reused.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The South Africa white cement market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the construction industry. White cement is extensively used for the beautification and renovation of new and existing buildings and structures. Moreover, the increasing utilization of white Portland cement as a raw material for concrete production is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various advancements in surface treatments and extensive utilization of white cement in applications, such as grouting, whitewashing and skimming, are positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including extensive infrastructural development and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

White Portland Cement

White Masonry cement

Others

Market Breakup by Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Application:

Whitewashing

Skimming

Grouting

Sculptures

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

