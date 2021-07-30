Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Gaming Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Virtual Reality Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the virtual reality gaming market size in Asia Pacific reached a strong growth in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2021-2026. Virtual reality (VR) gaming offers an immersive, three-dimensional (3-D) and interactive gaming environment to players. It is generally played on standalone systems, personal computers (PCs), specialized game consoles or advanced laptops. Nowadays, numerous VR games are accessible depending on the type of devices used.

Smartphone-based VR games are more portable and cost-effective as compared to VR gaming PCs and laptops. This, in confluence with the growing number of professional gamers and the increasing utilization of smartphones, represents one of the primary factors driving the VR gaming market across the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, VR gaming offers 360 degrees of vision, full emersion, excellent sound and increased realism to the gamer, which is positively influencing their sales in the region. Furthermore, China has removed the longtime ban on gaming consoles, which is creating remarkable opportunities for manufacturers to launch advanced VR gaming peripherals, such as sensor-equipped gloves, headsets and hand controllers, and expand their consumer base.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Fove

Google

HTC

Facebook

Razor

Samsung

Sony

Zeiss International

AMD

GoPro

Largan Precision

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Breakup by Segment:

Software

Hardware

Breakup by Device:

Personal Computers

Gaming Consoles

Mobile Devices

Breakup by Age Group:

Adults

Children

Breakup by Types of Games:

Racing

Adventure

Fighting

Shooting

Mystery Thriller

Puzzle

Science Fiction

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

