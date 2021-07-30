Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the MENA extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 2.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the MENA extruded snack food market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years 2021-2026. Extrusion refers to one of the popular methods of preparing snacks and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products using corn, oats, wheat, potatoes, and tapioca. It assists in removing toxins and micro-organisms, which are produced naturally while making these snacks, thereby making them healthier and safer for consumption. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for extruded snack foods across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-north-africa-extruded-snack-food-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization and inflating income levels, there has been a considerable increase in the adoption of western food cultures. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of extruded snacks in the MENA region. Apart from this, the region has one of the fastest-growing populations across the globe. This, coupled with low median age groups, is projected to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-north-africa-extruded-snack-food-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains

Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed along with the profiles of some of the leading key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/sports-nutrition-market-value-segmentation-growth-analysis-and-forecast-by-2021-26/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/caustic-soda-market-price-size-outlook-report-analysis-and-forecast-to-2021-2026/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/07/29/crane-market-price-sales-size-share-analysis-trends-and-forecast-to-2021-26/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/