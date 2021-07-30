Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian sanitary napkin market size reached a value of US$ 550 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian sanitary napkin market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. A sanitary napkin, or menstrual pad, refers to a disposable pad manufactured with absorbent materials primarily worn to soak menstrual blood. It is commonly produced with wood cellulose, polyolefin fabrics, porous gel, polyester, rayon, etc., which absorb the fluid. A sanitary napkin consists of four functional components, including absorbent structure, fluid acquisition layer, distribution component, and liquid impervious membrane. These napkins are available in various shapes and sizes with varying capacities of absorption.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indian-sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rising consumer awareness about menstrual hygiene is driving the demand for sanitary napkins in India. Furthermore, the launch of numerous initiatives by several government and non-government bodies has resulted in the increased adoption of sanitary napkins, particularly among rural and underprivileged women. Additionally, the growing working women population has led to improved decision-making and purchasing power among women, which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the introduction of superabsorbent fiber technology that enables manufacturers to incorporate high absorption capability in sanitary napkins, are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of organic and chemical-free variants is anticipated to further strengthen the India sanitary napkin market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3B6OQjL

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

P&G

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm

Emami, Ltd.

Mankind

Kimberly-Clark

Edgewell

Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable Menstrual Pads

Cloth Menstrual Pads

Biodegradable Menstrual Pads

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

Maharashtra

Delhi-NCR

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Gujrat

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Also Read: