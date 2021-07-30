Indian Sanitary Napkin Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Sanitary Napkin Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian sanitary napkin market size reached a value of US$ 550 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian sanitary napkin market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. A sanitary napkin, or menstrual pad, refers to a disposable pad manufactured with absorbent materials primarily worn to soak menstrual blood. It is commonly produced with wood cellulose, polyolefin fabrics, porous gel, polyester, rayon, etc., which absorb the fluid. A sanitary napkin consists of four functional components, including absorbent structure, fluid acquisition layer, distribution component, and liquid impervious membrane. These napkins are available in various shapes and sizes with varying capacities of absorption.
Market Trends:
Rising consumer awareness about menstrual hygiene is driving the demand for sanitary napkins in India. Furthermore, the launch of numerous initiatives by several government and non-government bodies has resulted in the increased adoption of sanitary napkins, particularly among rural and underprivileged women. Additionally, the growing working women population has led to improved decision-making and purchasing power among women, which in turn is providing a positive outlook to the market. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the introduction of superabsorbent fiber technology that enables manufacturers to incorporate high absorption capability in sanitary napkins, are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the launch of organic and chemical-free variants is anticipated to further strengthen the India sanitary napkin market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
- P&G
- Johnson & Johnson
- Unicharm
- Emami, Ltd.
- Mankind
- Kimberly-Clark
- Edgewell
Breakup by Product Type:
- Disposable Menstrual Pads
- Cloth Menstrual Pads
- Biodegradable Menstrual Pads
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores
- Online
- Specialty Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Maharashtra
- Delhi-NCR
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Gujrat
- Others
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
