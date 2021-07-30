Indian Online Grocery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast Report

According to new report by IMARC Group, The Indian online grocery market reached a value of US$ 3.02 Billion in 2020. The report provides in-depth analysis by “Product Type, Payment Method, Platform, Regional Growth and Competitive Landscape of Leading Companies in online grocery Industry”. The market value projected to reach US$ 17.72 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 28.90% during 2021-2026. Its refer to e-commerce websites and mobile applications that help consumers order fresh produce, packaged food and dairy products, and various other necessary household items. The growing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across both urban and rural areas and the rising adoption of smartphones represent the primary factors driving the market growth.
Top Online Grocery Brands in India :
- Aaram Shop Private Limited
- Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd
- Godrej Nature’s Basket
- Grofers India Private Limited
- Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket)
- Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd., etc.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Platform:
- App-based
- Web-based
Breakup by Product Type:
- Food Grains
- Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Personal Care
- Dry and Baking Products
- Household Products
- Beverages
- Meat and Meat Products
- Others
Breakup by Payment Method:
- Online
- Cash on Delivery
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- East India
- West India
- South India
