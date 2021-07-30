Indian Online Grocery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast Report

According to new report by IMARC Group, The Indian online grocery market reached a value of US$ 3.02 Billion in 2020. The report provides in-depth analysis by “Product Type, Payment Method, Platform, Regional Growth and Competitive Landscape of Leading Companies in online grocery Industry”. The market value projected to reach US$ 17.72 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 28.90% during 2021-2026. Its refer to e-commerce websites and mobile applications that help consumers order fresh produce, packaged food and dairy products, and various other necessary household items. The growing penetration of high-speed internet connectivity across both urban and rural areas and the rising adoption of smartphones represent the primary factors driving the market growth.

Top Online Grocery Brands in India :

Aaram Shop Private Limited

Amazon Retail India Pvt. Ltd

Godrej Nature’s Basket

Grofers India Private Limited

Innovative Retail Concepts Pvt Ltd (Bigbasket)

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd., etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Platform:

App-based

Web-based

Breakup by Product Type:

Food Grains

Bread, Bakery and Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Personal Care

Dry and Baking Products

Household Products

Beverages

Meat and Meat Products

Others

Breakup by Payment Method:

Online

Cash on Delivery

Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

