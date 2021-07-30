Indian Fertilizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Fertilizer Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian fertilizer market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian fertilizer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during 2021-2026. A fertilizer is a chemical product which plays a vital role in replenishing nutrients like potassium, phosphorous, calcium and nitrogen present in the soil. The use of fertilizers improves agriculture growth, reenergizes the soil and supplements the soil nutrition that is lost during the process of cultivation. With the rising population in India, the demand for food continues to grow. Owing to this, farmers are extensively relying on agrichemicals to increase food production. Further, the rising awareness among farmers regarding the benefits of fertilizers has increased the utilization of these chemicals.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Today, India represents the second largest consumer and third largest producer of fertilizers across the world. This can be attributed to the numerous subsidies and initiatives undertaken by the Government of India. For instance, under the Nutrient Based Subsidy policy, the Government is providing fertilizers to farmers at subsidized rates to ensure the availability of adequate quantity and proper quality of fertilizers. Apart from this, the Make in India initiative has led to technological developments enabling the production of fertilizers within the nation. This is expected to reduce the imports of urea in the coming years and make the manufacturing of fertilizers self-reliant. However, due to the heavy usage of chemical fertilizers, the Indian agriculture industry is facing challenges. The sustainability of agriculture systems has collapsed, which, in turn, has compelled the Government to emphasize the production and utilization of biofertilizers or organic fertilizers. These variants consist of organic compounds which help in increasing soil fertility and production efficiency without harming the crop or soil health. Besides this, the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation is also promoting the use of fortified and customized fertilizers to increase the utilization of micro-nutrients and to achieve maximum efficiency. Moreover, the Government is encouraging fertilizer companies to establish joint ventures with foreign manufacturers and enter into long term agreements for the supply of fertilizers and fertilizer inputs.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Chemical Fertilizers

Biofertilizers

Breakup by Segment:

Complex Fertilizers

DAP

MOP

Urea

SSP

Breakup by Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

Breakup by Application:

Farming

Gardening

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

