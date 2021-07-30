Indian Cheese Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

The latest research report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Cheese Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the cheese market in India size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the cheese market in India to grow at a CAGR of 24.80% during 2021-2026. India represents the largest producer of milk in the world due to which milk is readily available as a raw material for cheese production. Cheese consists of several nutrients including proteins, fats, calcium, phosphorous, zinc, minerals, and vitamins A and B12. As a result, it is being promoted by manufacturers as a healthy and high protein snack for both adults and children. With changing consumption patterns, cheese has emerged as one of the most popular dairy products in India and is used in dishes like mashed potatoes, soups, sauces, macaroni and casseroles. Besides this, it is also being added as a taste enhancer in various Indian recipes, such as dosa, parathas and uttapam.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cheese-market-in-india/requestsample

Market Trends:

Globalization has led to a rise in the number of fast-food outlets and high-end bakeries in India. Owing to this, an increasing number of people are shifting to new cuisines which include cheese-based dishes. In addition, rising awareness about the health benefits offered by cheese has created a high demand for the product in India. Moreover, manufacturers are developing cheese variants with low fat and salt content to expand their consumer base. For instance, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, popularly known as Amul, has launched low-calorie cheese called slim cheese to attract health-conscious consumers. Along with this, Parag Milk Foods has introduced international flavors, such as paprika and jalapeno, in India in order to expand its market operations. Apart from this, many international brands are also entering the Indian cheese market.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3jsxmI5

Key Market Segmentation:

The competitive landscape of the cheese market in India has also been examined with some of the key players being GCMMF, Parag Milk Foods, Britannia and Mother Dairy.

Based on types , processed cheese currently represents the most popular type of cheese in India, accounting for the majority of the overall market share. It is followed by mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, ricotta and others.

, processed cheese currently represents the most popular type of cheese in India, accounting for the majority of the overall market share. It is followed by mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, ricotta and others. The market has also been classified on the basis of formats into slices, diced/cubes, shredded, blocks, liquid, crème and spreads. Amongst these, cheese slices dominate the market across the region.

into slices, diced/cubes, shredded, blocks, liquid, crème and spreads. Amongst these, cheese slices dominate the market across the region. On the basis of applications , the market has been segregated into pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, cakes, and others. Pizzas currently represent the largest application segment of cheese in India.

, the market has been segregated into pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, cakes, and others. Pizzas currently represent the largest application segment of cheese in India. Based on retail and institutional channels , retail sales currently dominate the market. Cheese is supplied to consumers through supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, malls and retail shops. On the other hand, the institutional segment consists of hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias in schools, colleges and hospitals.

, retail sales currently dominate the market. Cheese is supplied to consumers through supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, malls and retail shops. On the other hand, the institutional segment consists of hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias in schools, colleges and hospitals. Region-wise, Maharashtra exhibits a clear dominance in the Indian cheese market. Other regions include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Also Read: