Pollution Mask Market in India 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Pollution Mask Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The India pollution mask market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026. Pollution masks are a partial covering for the face, specifically designed for covering the nose and mouth area of the user. They aid in protecting the wearers from breathing polluted air while safeguarding them from coming in contact with disease-causing germs. These masks commonly comprise the primary, particle, and carbon filters. They are also available with different particulate respirators, namely N95, N99 and R95. Since the inhalation of pollutants like dust, smoke, pollen and soot can cause severe damage to the human body, these masks are widely being used for protecting the users from the ill effects of air pollution. Their prolonged use can further assist in the prevention of numerous diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis and lung cancer.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Pollution Mask Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the degrading quality of air across numerous metropolitan cities of India. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the country. Growing consciousness regarding the adverse effects of breathing contaminated air has impelled the masses to use anti-pollution masks on a regular basis. Apart from this, there has been a significant increase in vehicular emissions due to the growing vehicle fleet in India. This is supported by the inflating per capita income levels, improving living standards and the significant growth in the automotive sector. The rising awareness regarding the fatality of respiratory diseases is also providing a thrust to the market growth. The market is further driven by numerous government initiatives undertaken to promote the use of these masks for protecting the masses against the increasing concentrations of fine particles in the atmosphere. Furthermore, anti-pollution masks, especially the N95 and N99 variants, are widely being adopted by the masses to safeguard themselves against the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 in India, as these masks are known to prevent the transmission of the virus effectively.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Ohlone Press, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd., VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd, Cambridge Mask Co., Innonix Technologies (HK) Limited, RESPILON Ltd., Environ Care Products, and Crusaders Technologies (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable

Replaceable/Re-Usable

On the basis of the product type, the market has been bifurcated into disposable and replaceable/re-usable masks.

Breakup by Filter Type:

Particulate Filter

Gas and Odor Filter

Combination Filter

Based on the filter type, the market has been divided into particulate, gas and odor, and combination filters.

Breakup by Application:

Individual

Industrial/Commercial

On the basis of the application, the market has been classified into individual and industrial/commercial.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Sales

Institutional Sales

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into retail and institutional sales.

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North India, East India, West and Central India, and South India.

