Buttermilk Market in India 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Report

The recently published research report by IMARC Group, titled “Buttermilk Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates the buttermilk market in India size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the buttermilk market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Buttermilk, also known as chaas or chaach, refers to the liquid left behind when the cream is churned into butter. The lactic acid present in buttermilk gives it a slightly acidic or sour taste and makes it easier to digest for lactose-intolerant consumers. It also helps the human body to fight against diseases and bacterial infections, and acts as a natural treatment against swelling, irritation and lack of appetite. Earlier, it was only consumed as a beverage, but nowadays it is also used in bakery products and frozen desserts in dried or condensed form.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of quality and price. These manufacturers continually invest in expanding their product portfolio so as to increase their consumer-base. Some of the key players operative in the market are:

GCMMF

KMF

Mother Dairy

RCDF

Hatsun

Buttermilk Market in India Drivers/Constraints:

The numerous health benefits of buttermilk, such as improving digestion, alleviating the feeling of puffiness, strengthening the immune system, etc. along with rising health consciousness among the consumers have spurred the growth of the buttermilk market in India.

Buttermilk is further used in the food industry to manufacture ice creams, dairy-based sauces and a number of confectionery products. This has heightened the demand for buttermilk, in turn, boosting the market growth.

The introduction of new variants of buttermilk, such as products with longer shelf-life and traditional flavours and spices, like curry leaves, ginger, green chilli, cumin seeds, coriander and black pepper, is anticipated to accelerate the demand for buttermilk.

A large section of the Indian population still prefers homemade buttermilk due to the negative impressions regarding health effects of the packaged variants. This represents one of the major factors restraining the growth of the buttermilk market in India.

Regional Insights:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

On the basis of region, Tamil Nadu enjoys the leading position in the Indian buttermilk market, holding the largest market share. This can be attributed to the important role of buttermilk in the daily diet of the consumers in the state. Other major regional markets include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

