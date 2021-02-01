Indian Animal Feed Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian animal feed market size reached a value of INR 942.4 Billion in 2020. Animal feed, or feed, refers to food items produced or grown for the consumption of poultry or livestock. These products are carefully blended with several nutritional ingredients which are necessary to maintain the health of animals. The animal feed industry covers various sectors such as cattle, aquaculture and poultry. The liberalization of the Indian economy in the early 1990s presented the animal feed industry with new opportunities. However, the industry still has significant growth potential owing to increasing livestock population, expanding domestic consumption of animal-based products and rising dependence on imports.

Market Trends:

The development of the dairy industry, supported by the White Revolution 2.0, has led to rapid growth of the cattle population. India now has the largest cattle population in the world, and consequently, has become a major market for cattle feed. As the structure of the dairy industry becomes more organized, the demand for commercial cattle feed is expected to increase in the country. Apart from this, the government is also planning to introduce schemes and policies under the 12th Five Year Plan which are aimed towards enhancing the overall status of the animal feed industry to support future demand. Moreover, the emergence of non-traditional feed ingredients and technological innovations, such as the development of genetically modified animal feed ingredients, is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. However, the progress of the Indian animal feed market is hampered by frequent disease outbreaks and high import duties on feed ingredients. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Indian animal feed industry has also been analyzed along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Which key players being Suguna Foods Private Limited, Japfa Comfeeds India Pvt. Ltd., Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Feeds Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated., Kapila Krishi Udyog Ltd., Amrit Group, KSE Ltd., Avanti Feeds Ltd., Uno Feeds, Growel Feeds Pvt. Ltd., C P Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd., Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd., The Waterbase Ltd., and Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Poultry Feed

Cattle Feed

Aquafeed

The animal feed market in India has been categorized on the basis of product types which include poultry feed, cattle feed and aqua feed. Amongst these, poultry feed represents the most popular product type in the market on account of the highly organized poultry sector in India.

Regional Insights:

South India

North India

East India

West India

On a geographical front, the market has been segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India.

