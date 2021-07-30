North Africa Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market 2021-2026: Size, Share By Company Growth Analysis, Demands, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North Africa Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North Africa fruits and vegetables processing market size grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North Africa fruits and vegetables processing market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Nestlé S.A

Olam International

The Kraft Heinz Company

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Pre-Processing Equipment

Peeling/Inspection/Slicing

Washing and Dewatering

Fillers

Packaging and Handling

Seasoning Systems

Others

Breakup by Operation Type:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Breakup by Food Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Breakup by Product Type:

Fresh

Fresh-Cut

Canned

Frozen

Dried and Dehydrated

Convenience

Breakup by Countries:

Algeria

Egypt

Libya

Morocco

Sudan

Western Sahara

Tunisia

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

