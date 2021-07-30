Latin America E-Cigarette Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Competitive Landscape with Key Players, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America E-Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the Latin America e-cigarette market size is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market is expected to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026. E-cigarettes refer to battery-operated devices produced using cartridges, atomizers, mouthpieces, and batteries. Also known as e-cigs and vape pens, these devices contain nicotine, humectant, and flavorings, that are heated at high temperatures to produce aerosols and retain moisture. E-cigarettes commonly resemble USB memory sticks or cigars and provide the sensation of smoking tobacco.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising health concerns and increasing consumer awareness about respiratory diseases have encouraged individuals to quit smoking, which is primarily driving the e-cigarettes market in Latin America. Additionally, the easy availability of various product flavors via online distribution channels is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, numerous product manufacturers are utilizing social media platforms to expand their consumer base in the region by introducing innovative promotional strategies. Moreover, the emergence of next-generation product variants involving refillable, pre-filled pod systems is expected to fuel the Latin America market for e-cigarettes in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Modular E-Cigarette

Rechargeable E-Cigarette

Next-Generation E-Cigarette

Disposable E-Cigarette

Breakup by Flavor:

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Automatic E-Cigarette

Manual E-Cigarette

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialist E-Cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

