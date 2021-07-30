Japan Bike Sharing Service Market 2020-2025: Share By Company Growth Analysis, Size, Demands, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Bike Sharing Service Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” Japan bike sharing service market size grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the Japan bike-sharing service market is expected to continue its double-digit growth rates in 2020-2025

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Docomo Bikeshare Inc

Mercari

Mobike

Ocean Blue Smart

Ofo

Openstreet.

Market Breakup by Business Model:

Station-Based

Dockless

Market Breakup by Bike Type:

E-Bike

Conventional Bicycle

Market Breakup by User Age Group:

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Market Breakup by Region:

Kanto

Hokkaido

Tohoku

Chubu

Kinki/Kansai

Chugoku

Shikoku

Kyushu

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

