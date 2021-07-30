India Online Video Platform Market 2020-2025: Top Key Players, Share, Growth, Demands, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Online Video Platform Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India online video platform market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its robust growth during 2020-2025. Online video platform (OVP) is a digital solution that assists in designing, hosting, streaming, and uploading videos on the internet. It is primarily utilized for communication, teaching, and entertainment purposes. At present, OVP viewership is mainly generated through tablets and smartphones across India.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
Rapid digitization, along with the increasing popularity of on-demand online video streaming on account of increasing internet penetration and boosting sales of smartphones, represents one of the primary factors favorably influencing the market in India. Apart from this, OVP is also utilized for advertising, as it assists international and new brands in expanding their market reach by creating brand awareness among Indian consumers. Furthermore, the rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and cloud-based video streaming solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several e-commerce companies are utilizing live video features of YouTube, Facebook, Instagram to launch products. This is anticipated to impel the market growth in the country.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Model Type:
- UGC Model
- DIY Model
- SaaS Model
Breakup by Application:
- Media & Entertainment Industry
- Enterprises
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Region:
- North India
- West and Central India
- South India
- East India
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
