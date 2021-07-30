GCC Running Gear Market 2020-2025: Manufacturer Growth Analysis, Industry Share, Business Growth and Trends

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Running Gear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC running gear market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Running gear includes accessories and athletic wear products, such as jackets, shoes, belts, socks and gloves. It is generally worn by individuals while running or performing different sports. It assists in preventing injuries, improving air circulation, and providing enhanced comfort. As it is made using water and scratch-resistant materials, it is gaining traction among athletes and runners of the GCC region.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rising awareness about the benefits of exercising and physical fitness represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for running gear in the GCC region. Moreover, on account of sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, there is an increase in the need for running and high-intensity activities among individuals. This, in turn, is positively influencing the sales of running gear across the region. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing aesthetically appealing product variants that are fabricated using high-quality fabrics. They are also investing in aggressive promotional activities through social media platforms, which is creating a favorable market outlook.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Running Footwear

Running Apparel

Running Accessories

Fitness Trackers

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty and Sports Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Department and Discount Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

