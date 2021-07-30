GCC Oil and Gas Separation Market 2021-2026: Share, Latest Trends by Company Growth, Industry Size, and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Oil and Gas Separation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the GCC oil and gas separation market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, the IMARC group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Oil and gas separation is the process of dividing well streams into gas and oil from onshore and offshore fields using pressure containers. It is used in refineries to purify production fluids such as pure oil and natural gas mixed with water. In the pressure container, the mixture is passed into separate lines through heating units that segregate the water from it. Oil and gas separation is based on the gaseous and liquid components with different densities that help stratify the gas on top, oil in the middle, and water at the bottom.

Market Trends:

The GCC oil and gas separation market is primarily driven by the expanding oil and gas industry across the region. This process is used for maintaining the optimum pipeline and fluid quality while increasing the efficiency of pipeline transportation. Besides this, the rising environmental concerns have encouraged governments of GCC countries to support and explore sustainable extraction alternatives. Furthermore, technological advancements are facilitating the improved separation of hydrocarbons and conversion into fuels, which is expected to propel market growth in the near future.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravitational Separation

Centrifugal Separation

Others

Breakup by Vessel Type:

Horizontal

Vertical

Spherical

Breakup by Product Type:

Two-Phase Separators

Three-Phase Separators

Scrubbers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Refinery

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

