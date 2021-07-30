GCC Green Cement Market 2020-2025: Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Latest Trends by Top Manufacturer

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Green Cement Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the GCC green cement market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during 2020-2025. Green cement is a cleaner alternative to conventional cement manufactured using industrial by-products, such as blast furnace slag, fly ash, aluminosilicates, recycled industrial waste, etc. It offers several advantages in controlling carbon emissions, offering better functionality, and limiting requirement of natural raw materials during production. Green cement is manufactured with the help of a carbon-negative production process, thereby is widely adopted in constructing structural columns, dams, bridges, buildings, etc., which are a part of sustainable architectural programs.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The GCC green cement market is positively influenced by various initiatives undertaken by the government bodies to promote low-cost and sustainable housing projects. Besides this, the growing concerns towards environmental pollution and climate change are spurring the demand for green cement across the GCC countries. Additionally, consumers are shifting towards eco-friendly resources, like green cement, due to the increasing awareness about the adverse health impact of conventional building materials. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative product variants to enhance the durability and strength of the residential, commercial, and infrastructural complexes is expected to further impel the GCC market for green cement in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fly Ash-Based

Slag-Based

Limestone-Based

Silica Fume-Based

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

