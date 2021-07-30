Europe Oil and Gas Separation Market: Share, Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis with Key Players, Outlook, Demands and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Oil and Gas Separation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Europe oil and gas separation market size is currently witnessing moderate growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Oil and gas separation assists in removing and extracting oil from the total fluid stream produced by a well. It is performed using pressure vessels, which are generally spherical or cylindrical in shape. Other technologies like gravitational and centrifugal are also used to achieve the required efficiency of the separation. As a result, oil and gas separation is widely used in the power generation and transportation sector across Europe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

Considerable growth in the oil and gas sector represents one of the major factors stimulating the growth of the market in Europe. Apart from this, the European Union (EU) is focusing on the exploration of sustainable oil extraction options, which is strengthening the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, technological advancements, in confluence with the introduction of equipment with a better handling capacity of liquid and gas, are anticipated to impel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravitational Separation

Centrifugal Separation

Others

Breakup by Vessel Type:

Horizontal

Vertical

Spherical

Breakup by Product Type:

Two-Phase Separators

Three-Phase Separators

Scrubbers

Others

Breakup by Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Refinery

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

