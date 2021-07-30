Asia Pacific Smoothies Market 2021-2026: Latest Trends by Top Key Players, Share, Growth, Demands, Size, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Smoothies Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Asia Pacific smoothies market size is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects, the market is expected to continue strong growth during 2021-2026. Smoothies are thick beverages that are prepared using fruits, vegetables and dairy-based products. Nuts, seeds, whey powder and nutritional supplements are further added to the base ingredients to improve the taste and the nutritional content of the beverages. Since they are a rich source of essential nutrients, smoothies are widely consumed by the masses for boosting immunity and maintaining blood sugar levels.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The market in Asia Pacific is majorly driven by the growing preference for healthy beverages. With the rising health consciousness among the masses and their inflating disposable income levels, individuals are now incorporating healthy smoothies in their diets. Moreover, numerous key players are continually investing in extensive research and development (R&D) to launch gluten-free and vegan variants in the market. This enables them to cater to a wide array of consumers and their diverse dietary preferences, thereby providing an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization and the emerging cafe culture across numerous countries in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Dairy-Based

Fruit-Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Restaurants and Smoothie Bars

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by Packaging Material:

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Others

Breakup by Consumption Pattern:

Out of Home

At Home

Breakup by Country:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

