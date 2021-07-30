India Organic Baby Skincare Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Organic Baby Skincare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The India Organic Baby Skincare Market size to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Organic baby skincare products comprise bioactive extracts and essential oils. They provide nourishment and offer calming and therapeutic benefits to the delicate baby skin. They also minimize the chances of developing rashes or skin irritation. As a result, the demand for organic baby skincare products is positively influencing across India.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

At present, there is an increase in the awareness among parents about the adverse impacts of using chemically loaded products. This represents one of the key factors contributing to the increasing sales of organic baby skincare products in India. Besides this, rising working population and inflating income levels is also driving the market. Moreover, leading market players are utilizing social media platforms and adopting aggressive promotional techniques to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, the market is also propelled by the flourishing e-commerce industry and the growing penetration of high-speed internet connections in the country.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Chicco (Artsana USA, Inc.)

Dabur India Ltd

Emami Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Krauter Healthcare Ltd.

Lotus Herbals Ltd.

Mamaearth

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

The Moms Co

India Organic Baby Skincare Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, skin type, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Skin Type:

Flaky Skin

Oily Skin

Dry Skin

Breakup by Product Type:

Baby Oil

Baby Powder

Baby Soaps

Petroleum Jelly

Baby Lotion

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

