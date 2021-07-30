India Prepaid Cards Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the reached a value of US$ 63 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India Prepaid Cards market size to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% during 2021-2026. A prepaid card refers to a payment card that has been pre-stored with money. It is a secure alternative payment method, which does not draw on a line of credit from a bank account. As compared to traditional modes of payment, a prepaid card is more convenient, provides faster checkout, protects against fraudulent activities, and works with both closed- and open-loop networks. This card is usually obtained from a financial service provider and can be used by anyone irrespective of income and credit rating.

Market Trends:

The prepaid card market in India is majorly being driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing proliferation of smartphones, along with the availability of high-speed internet in the country. This is further supported by significant growth in the e-commerce sector, which is supporting the rising shift toward online payments through prepaid cards. Additionally, the Government of India (GoI) introduced demonetization in the country to promote a cashless economy, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Axis Bank

Itz Cash

ICICI Bank

SBI

HDFC

PNB

Yes Bank

Sodexo

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Oxyigen

Hermes

India Transact Services

Western Union

India Prepaid Cards Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, card type, purpose and vertical.

Market Breakup by Card Type:

Closed Loop Cards

Open Loop Cards

Market Breakup by Purpose:

Payroll/ Incentive Cards

Travel Cards

General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards

Remittance Cards

Others

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Corporate/Organization

Retail

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

West and Central India

South India

North India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

