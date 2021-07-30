Indian Aluminium Powder Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Aluminium Powder Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Aluminium powder is a silvery-white to gray colored reactive powder that is obtained by grinding aluminium sheets in the presence of a food-grade fatty acid. It is then collected and graded on the basis of the particle size. The powder is highly reactive, inflammable and undergoes vigorous exothermic reactions when oxidized. As a result, it is widely utilized in the manufacturing of fireworks and explosives. It is also resistant to corrosion, light in weight and cost-efficient in nature. Consequently, it is extensively employed across numerous industry verticals for the production of printing inks, paints, sealants, glitters, reflective roof coatings and aerated autoclaved concrete.

Indian Aluminium Powder Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing utilization of aluminium powder across diverse industry verticals, including mining, chemical, military, aerospace, automotive and construction sectors, in India. The increasing applications of the product in commercial mining explosions across the country are providing a thrust to the market growth. This, coupled with the significant growth in the mining sector, is catalyzing the market growth further. Aluminium powder is also used in the formulation of silver metallic paints that are witnessing an escalated demand from the printing, cosmetics and packaging industries. This metallic powder is extensively used in the automotive sector for the manufacturing of automobile paints and sealants, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. The increasing sales of vehicles across India on account of inflating disposable incomes and the rising middle-class population is creating a positive outlook for the market. The market is further driven by the rising demand for the product from the construction sector, wherein aluminium powder forms an essential component in the production of lightweight concrete. It is also employed as an air entraining agent that is used to increase the volume of the mixture and minimize the dead weight of the concrete. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian aluminium powder market to reach a volume of 31,140 Tons by 2026.

Indian Aluminium Powder Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, raw material and furnace type.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Aluminum Ingots

Aluminum Scrap

Market Breakup by Furnace Type:

Oil-Fired Furnace

Gas-Fired Furnace

Electric Furnace

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

West India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

