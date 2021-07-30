Cream Market in India Report, Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cream Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian cream market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cream is a dairy product which accumulates at the surface of unhomogenised milk. There are various kinds of cream available for the consumers such as double, half-and-half, light, whipped, single, sour, long life (UHT), flavoured, pressure packed and crème fraiche. The cream accessible in the commercial market is sterilised at high temperature and packed aseptically so as to prevent spoilage and extend its shelf-life. Cream provides a consistency and smooth texture when added to food products, owing to which it finds application in the preparation of numerous beverages, desserts and dishes. Due to a huge bovine population, India is the largest producer of milk and, consequently, one of the leading manufacturers of cream worldwide.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

One of the major factors providing a thrust to the market growth is the wide array of applications of cream. Cream is widely used in several food products such as ice-creams, milkshakes, tea, coffee, sauces, soups, pies, eggnogs, etc. Moreover, western influences have changed the dietary patterns of the consumers in the region, thereby increasing the preference for western food products such as chowder, crème brûlée, tiramisu, panna cotta, etc. In addition, surging preference for organic cream products owing to rising health awareness among the consumers has stimulated the growth of the cream market in India. Along with this, establishment of strong procurement network and better infrastructure facilities such as chilling centres and bulk coolers have assisted in the transportation of cream to remote areas. Furthermore, changes in macro-economic factors due to expanding working women population, rising number of nuclear families and improving per capita spending have strengthened the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Indian cream market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

