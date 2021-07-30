Dairy Industry in Karnataka Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Dairy Industry in Karnataka: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution”, the market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. The Dairy Industry in Karnataka Market size to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during 2021-2026. The dairy industry involves harvesting and processing of animal milk to produce dairy products. Dairy plants employ two types of processing, namely heat treatment and dehydration. These procedures extend the shelf life and ensure the safety of the end-product for human consumption. Currently, there is a wide range of dairy products that are commercially available in Karnataka, such as raw milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt, butter, and other forms of milk.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The growth of the Karnataka dairy industry can primarily be attributed to the extensive utilization of dairy products in a wide variety of traditional recipes. In line with this, dairy products, such as milk, ghee, and paneer, form a crucial ingredient in the preparation of various sweets. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-eat dairy products, such as yogurts, butter, cheese and frozen desserts, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Increasing consumer expenditure capacities and significant research and development activities in the dairy industry are some of the other factors driving the growth of the industry in the state.

Based on the product type, this report has categorized the Karnataka dairy market into 18 major product segments:

Liquid milk

Ghee

Curd

Paneer

Ice-cream

Table butter

Skimmed milk powder

Frozen/flavoured yoghurt

Fresh cream

Lassi

Butter milk

Cheese

Flavoured milk

UHT milk

Dairy whitener

Sweet condensed milk

Infant food

Malt based beverages

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

