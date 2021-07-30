Dairy Industry in Kerala Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Dairy Industry in Kerala: Market Size, Growth, Prices, Segments, Cooperatives, Private Dairies, Procurement and Distribution”, offers an in-depth analysis of the Kerala dairy market. In 2020, the milk production in Kerala reached a volume of 2.5 Billion Litres. The state currently represents the twelfth largest dairy market in India. The milk production in Kerala mainly consists of cow milk and buffalo milk. The report’s analysis concludes that cow milk dominates the total milk production, accounting for majority of the total share. According to the report, the Kerala dairy market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Although the majority of the market is unorganised, it is highly lucrative with ample untapped opportunities. The milk procurement set up in the initial 3 years will cover around 3,000 villages across 11 districts including around 60,000 farmers. Moreover, factors such as strong GDP growth, elevating incomes, health-conscious consumer base and improving distribution networks are further propelling the market growth. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the dairy market in Kerala is expected to reach a strong growth in 2021-2026.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Indian Dairy Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market by Organised and Unorganised Segment

5.4 Milk Production and Consumption Trends

5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

5.4.2 Production and Consumption Forecast

5.5 Milk Production by State

5.6 Milk Production by Cattle

5.7 Milk Utilization Patterns in India

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Kerala Dairy Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Milk Production Trend

6.4.1 Current and Historical Trends

6.4.2 Milk Production Forecast

6.5 Milk Production by Cattle

6.6 Milk Procurement Price Trends

6.7 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 Exports

6.10.6 End-Use

6.11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors

….. continued

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

