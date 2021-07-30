India Skimmed Milk Powder Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 13% during 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Skimmed Milk Powder Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The Indian skimmed milk powder (SMP) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Skimmed milk powder, also known as non-fat dry milk, is a rich source of essential nutrients needed for the overall growth of the body. It is derived by removing the moisture from pasteurized skimmed milk. It comprises fat, milk protein content and low moisture and is widely utilized as an alternative to whole milk powder. Presently, skimmed milk powder is gaining popularity in India, particularly among individuals willing to reduce their calorie intake.

Market Trends:

The growing population, increasing income and improving standards of living represent are among the major factors positively influencing the sales of skimmed milk powder in India. Apart from this, it is widely utilized in the preparation of doughnuts, cakes, bread and other food products for providing tenderness. This, along with the thriving food and beverage (F&B) industry, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, on account of the nutritional content present in the skimmed milk, its demand is escalating for feeding infants in the country. Furthermore, the growing health consciousness among consumers is also increasing the consumption of skimmed milk powder in India.

The report has examined the Indian Skimmed Milk Powder Market in 15 major states:

Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

West Bengal

Bihar

Delhi

Kerala

Punjab

Orissa

Haryana

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

