India Weight Management Market Report, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Weight Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The India Weight Management market size is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026). Weight management refers to a set of practices that help individuals lose weight by increasing physical activity and promoting healthy eating. With the rising obesity rates in India, people are adopting various weight management programs that consist of meal replacement products, low-calorie foods and beverages, green tea/herbal tea, exercise programs and surgeries.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The India weight management market is primarily driven by the increasing consumption of fast food and unhealthy lifestyles, leading to the increased risk of health-related issues. As a result, governments of various countries are promoting weight management programs, which offer education about healthful eating and modifying the person’s food intake. Moreover, several advancements have been made in the healthcare industry to develop various surgical procedures, such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric band and biliopancreatic diversion, which aid in losing weight. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust to the market growth in the upcoming years.

India Weight Management Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, diet, equipment and service.

Market Breakup by Diet:

Functional Beverages

Functional Food

Dietary Supplements

Market Breakup by Equipment:

Fitness

Surgical

Market Breakup by Service:

Health Clubs

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

