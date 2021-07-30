India Mobile Payment Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report 2020 to 2025

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” India Mobile Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The India Mobile Payment market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Mobile payment is a regulated and digital payment method conducted through smart electronic devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Other than these devices, this method enables the consumer to make transactions through payment instruments, like gift cards, mobile wallet, bank account and debit or credit cards. Several financial institutions incorporate mobile payment to offer secure money transfer and convenience to consumers. On account of these features, mobile payments are gaining traction in India.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-mobile-payment-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The India mobile payment market is being primarily driven by the increasing sales of smartphones and countrywide penetration of the internet. Other than this, mobile payment solutions offer a wide range of incentive and loyalty programs, which is driving the growth of the market in India. Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has prompted consumers and organizations to switch to cashless payment methods, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the Government of India has been undertaking initiatives to promote digital payment methods across the country, supporting the market growth further.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3v8LlX9

India Mobile Payment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, mode of transaction and application.

Market Breakup by Mode of Transaction:

WAP

NFC

SMS

USSD

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality and Transportation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our research report 2021-2026. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Related Reports:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/