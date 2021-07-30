France Lip Care products Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Competitive Landscape with Key Players, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “France Lip Care Products Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 ”, the France lip care products market size exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the France lip care products market to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2021-2026. Lip care products refer to the cosmetic products used to provide nourishment to the lips and keep them soft, moist and hydrated. They are manufactured using petroleum jelly, paraffin, camphor, acetyl alcohol, lanolin and beeswax. Lip care products are commonly available in oil, balm, butter and crib variants. They protect the lips from exposure to dirt, cold weather, sun and wind and are also fortified with ingredients having sun-protection, non-medicated, medicated and therapeutic properties. They also aid in avoiding chapped lips, rejuvenating skin cells and maintaining supple lips.

Market Trends:

The France lip care products market is primarily being driven by the growing awareness regarding personal care among the masses. The increasing emphasis toward maintaining an attractive appearance, especially among the millennials, is driving the market growth. The growing demand for organic and sun protection lip care products manufactured using natural and herbal ingredients is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with the development of long-lasting products in innovative varieties, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Category

Non-Medicated

Medicated and Therapeutic

Sun Protection

Breakup by Product Type

Lip Balm

Lip Butter

Lip Scrubs

Lip Oil

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores

Others

Breakup by Region

Île-de-France

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Occitanie

Hauts-de-France

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the France lip care product market.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

