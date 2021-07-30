Indian Bakery Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Indian Bakery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian bakery market size reached a value of US$ 9,626 Million in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Bakery products are food items that include cakes, pastries, biscuits, flat-bread, tortillas, buns, croissants, chapati, etc. These products are made from grains like wheat, rye, maize, wheat, oats, etc., and are highly popular due to their pleasant taste and health benefits. Other ingredients used in baking include eggs, water, baking soda, yeast extracts, baking powder, nuts, additives, etc. Since bakery products provide taste, convenience, and affordability, they are widely consumed for meals and desserts.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Significant growth in the food processing sector, coupled with the rising popularity of western food trends, is primarily driving the bakery market in India. Moreover, with the hectic work schedules of the consumers, the demand for ready-to-eat snacks, such as biscuits and bread, are witnessing a strong growth. Additionally, the expanding number of eateries, restaurants, and cafes are further contributing to the demand for the bread used in burgers, sandwiches, snacks, etc. Apart from this, the rising presence of artisanal bakery shops and patisseries offering cakes, pies, pastries, macrons, tarts, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, increasing investments in the development of high-quality bakery products with improved taste and texture are expected to further drive the Indian market for bakery products in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Britannia Industries Limited

Surya Food and Agro Limited

ITC Limited

Parle Products Private Limited

Breakup by Product Type:

Breads

Cakes And Pastries

Rusks

Biscuits

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Artisanal Bakeries

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

