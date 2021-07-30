Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Overview and Outlook Report 2021|Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd., Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market is estimated to reach XX million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market are Studied: , Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd., Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), VeriFone Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Toshiba Corporation, Intuit, Inc., First Data Corporation, iZettle AB, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Dspread Technology, Inc.

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Full mPOS

Semi-mobile POS

Mobile Phone POS

Segmentation by Application: Restaurants

Retail

Health Care

Hospitality

Logistics

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Overview

1.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Overview

1.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Full mPOS

1.2.2 Semi-mobile POS

1.2.3 Mobile Phone POS

1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) by Application

4.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Restaurants

4.1.2 Retail

4.1.3 Health Care

4.1.4 Hospitality

4.1.5 Logistics

4.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) by Country

5.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) by Country

6.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) by Country

8.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Business

10.1 Ingenico S.A.

10.1.1 Ingenico S.A. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ingenico S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Ingenico S.A. Recent Development

10.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

10.2.1 PAX Technology Ltd. Corporation Information

10.2.2 PAX Technology Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ingenico S.A. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.2.5 PAX Technology Ltd. Recent Development

10.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

10.3.1 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.3.5 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Recent Development

10.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

10.4.1 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.4.5 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 HP Development Company, L.P.

10.5.1 HP Development Company, L.P. Corporation Information

10.5.2 HP Development Company, L.P. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 HP Development Company, L.P. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.5.5 HP Development Company, L.P. Recent Development

10.6 Toshiba Corporation

10.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toshiba Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

10.7 Intuit, Inc.

10.7.1 Intuit, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Intuit, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Intuit, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.7.5 Intuit, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 First Data Corporation

10.8.1 First Data Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 First Data Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 First Data Corporation Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.8.5 First Data Corporation Recent Development

10.9 iZettle AB

10.9.1 iZettle AB Corporation Information

10.9.2 iZettle AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 iZettle AB Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.9.5 iZettle AB Recent Development

10.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Square, Inc.

10.11.1 Square, Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Square, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Square, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Square, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.11.5 Square, Inc. Recent Development

10.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.

10.12.1 Dspread Technology, Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dspread Technology, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Products Offered

10.12.5 Dspread Technology, Inc. Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Distributors

12.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

