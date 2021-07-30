Automotive Coupling Market Trends 2021, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2027 | BorgWarner, Dana Limited, Diamon Sp.z.o.

“
The report titled Global Automotive Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BorgWarner, Dana Limited, Diamon Sp.z.o., Eaton Corporation, Konsberg Automotive, Madras Chain Corporation, Minda Furukawa Electric, Nexteer Automotive, SGF Automotive, Teconnex
Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Couplings
Flexible Couplings
Market Segmentation by Application: OEM
Aftermarket
The Automotive Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Coupling market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Coupling industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Coupling market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Coupling market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Coupling market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Coupling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rigid Couplings
1.2.3 Flexible Couplings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Coupling Production
2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Coupling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automotive Coupling Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Coupling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Coupling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Automotive Coupling Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Coupling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Coupling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Automotive Coupling Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Automotive Coupling Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Coupling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Coupling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coupling Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Coupling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Coupling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Coupling Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Coupling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Coupling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Automotive Coupling Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Automotive Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Coupling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Coupling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 BorgWarner
12.1.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information
12.1.2 BorgWarner Overview
12.1.3 BorgWarner Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BorgWarner Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Developments
12.2 Dana Limited
12.2.1 Dana Limited Corporation Information
12.2.2 Dana Limited Overview
12.2.3 Dana Limited Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Dana Limited Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.2.5 Dana Limited Recent Developments
12.3 Diamon Sp.z.o.
12.3.1 Diamon Sp.z.o. Corporation Information
12.3.2 Diamon Sp.z.o. Overview
12.3.3 Diamon Sp.z.o. Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Diamon Sp.z.o. Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.3.5 Diamon Sp.z.o. Recent Developments
12.4 Eaton Corporation
12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 Eaton Corporation Overview
12.4.3 Eaton Corporation Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Eaton Corporation Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.4.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Developments
12.5 Konsberg Automotive
12.5.1 Konsberg Automotive Corporation Information
12.5.2 Konsberg Automotive Overview
12.5.3 Konsberg Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Konsberg Automotive Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.5.5 Konsberg Automotive Recent Developments
12.6 Madras Chain Corporation
12.6.1 Madras Chain Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Madras Chain Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Madras Chain Corporation Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Madras Chain Corporation Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.6.5 Madras Chain Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 Minda Furukawa Electric
12.7.1 Minda Furukawa Electric Corporation Information
12.7.2 Minda Furukawa Electric Overview
12.7.3 Minda Furukawa Electric Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Minda Furukawa Electric Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.7.5 Minda Furukawa Electric Recent Developments
12.8 Nexteer Automotive
12.8.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information
12.8.2 Nexteer Automotive Overview
12.8.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.8.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Developments
12.9 SGF Automotive
12.9.1 SGF Automotive Corporation Information
12.9.2 SGF Automotive Overview
12.9.3 SGF Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 SGF Automotive Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.9.5 SGF Automotive Recent Developments
12.10 Teconnex
12.10.1 Teconnex Corporation Information
12.10.2 Teconnex Overview
12.10.3 Teconnex Automotive Coupling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Teconnex Automotive Coupling Product Description
12.10.5 Teconnex Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automotive Coupling Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Automotive Coupling Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automotive Coupling Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automotive Coupling Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Coupling Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Coupling Distributors
13.5 Automotive Coupling Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Automotive Coupling Industry Trends
14.2 Automotive Coupling Market Drivers
14.3 Automotive Coupling Market Challenges
14.4 Automotive Coupling Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Automotive Coupling Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
